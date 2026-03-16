Gary Lineker compares Arsenal youngster to Wayne Rooney

Gary Lineker has expressed strong admiration for Max Dowman after the teenager’s recent performance against Everton, even comparing the young Arsenal prospect to a teenage Wayne Rooney. The comparison has quickly attracted attention, particularly given Rooney’s remarkable career after emerging as one of England’s most exciting young players.

Rooney burst onto the scene as a teenager and went on to enjoy one of the most successful careers by an English footballer in recent decades. The former Manchester United forward was widely regarded as one of the most fearless young players in the country when he made his debut for Everton.

His rise was rapid, and he soon established himself as a central figure at Manchester United. Over the course of his career, he won every major club trophy with the team and represented the England national side on numerous occasions before eventually retiring from professional football.

Lineker’s High Praise For Dowman

Dowman has now begun to generate excitement of his own following a confident display that helped influence Arsenal’s recent match against Everton. His impact in that game has brought him into the spotlight and prompted observers to discuss his long-term potential.

Speaking via Give Me Sports, Lineker said:

“Now, you’re always slightly wary of getting ahead of yourself, but I think you recognise special talent when it arrives, and I think he looks to me probably the most likely since Wayne Rooney to absolutely be a superstar.”

The former England striker’s comments highlight just how highly Dowman is already regarded by some figures within the football world. Drawing comparisons with Rooney inevitably raises expectations, but it also reflects the impression the young player has made so early in his development.

Managing A Young Talent

Despite the excitement surrounding Dowman, Arsenal are expected to manage his progress carefully. At just 16 years old, he still has significant time to develop both physically and tactically.

The club are likely to protect him from excessive pressure and avoid overusing him in the coming weeks. Carefully managing his minutes will help ensure that his development continues steadily without the risk of burnout.

Even so, his recent performance has made one thing clear. Arsenal appear to have an exceptionally promising young talent on their hands, and his progress will be watched closely as he continues to develop within the club’s system.

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