Gary Lineker insists England needs Ben White in the team

Gary Lineker wishes Gareth Southgate and Ben White could settle their differences so that the Arsenal defender can play for England again because the team needs him.

White has not played for England since he left the national team camp during the Qatar World Cup.

The defender made himself unavailable for selection in the last international window, and Southgate did not include him in the squad for Euro 2024.

The England manager insisted White must reach out to him if he wants an England recall.

White has been one of the best players in his position in England this season and was an important part of the Arsenal team that nearly won the Premier League.

Every country takes its best players to the Euros, and Lineker insists that White is too good not to be selected by England.

He said on The Rest is Football podcast: “I think Ben White’s had an absolutely brilliant season, he’s a superb player.

“I just hope and wish there was a way that Gareth Southgate could make his peace with him and get him out there.

“Obviously, with the injuries England have got at the moment, particularly back positions, and I suspect he could play anywhere across the back as he was a central defender, I think he’d be a really good addition.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

White could be an important player for the England national team, and he has been in fantastic form for us in the last two seasons.

However, he knows why he does not want to play for England, and there is a good chance that his stance might change if the team has a new manager.

