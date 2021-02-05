Gary Lineker knows what should be done with Luiz’s red card

Gary Lineker has asked for Arsenal to get a similar judgement on David Luiz’s red card after the FA overturned Jan Bednarek’s sending off against Manchester United, following an appeal by Southampton.

The Polish defender was sent off after being deemed to have fouled Anthony Martial as the last man in Southampton’s 9-0 loss to United.

On appeal, he had the red card rescinded.

However, Arsenal also appealed Luiz’s sending off after he fouled Willian Jose in their 2-1 loss to Wolves.

The sending off and the penalty weren’t clear, but the referee gave it, and VAR upheld it.

After Sky Sports posted that Bednarek would be available to face Newcastle United following a successful appeal by Southampton, Lineker again made a case for Luiz.

He retweeted the post and said: “Quite right too. Same should have applied to David Luiz.”

Luiz is prone to making rash tackles, but the Brazilian is unlucky with this decision because he arrived late and caught the striker’s leg by mistake.

He will now miss Arsenal’s match against Aston Villa. Gabriel Magalhaes will take his place, and that could see him struggle to earn a spot when he returns from his suspension.