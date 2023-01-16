Gary Lineker makes a bold Arsenal admission

Gary Lineker has finally admitted Arsenal are the real deal and will win the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s side is having a good season as they continue to win one game after another in the Premier League.

Considered just a top-four challenger at the start of the season, Arsenal could do much better after moving eight points clear at the top of the EPL table.

The Gunners remain outsiders to win the title, with Manchester City continuing to be most people’s favourites to be crowned champions.

However, after watching the Gunners sweep aside Antonio Conte’s men yesterday, Gary Lineker admits they will win the league.

He tweeted:

“Arsenal will win the Premier League title this year.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is easy to support Arsenal now when you consider how far Mikel Arteta’s men have come, so it is not a surprise that Lineker has admitted we will win.

But Arteta and his men must keep the standards high and continue to do what is required of them to eventually achieve success.

The Spaniard has been an amazing gaffer and the remaining months of the season will test if he has what it takes to lead this club to success.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

The Arsenal boss talks about the euphoria of winning the North London Derby and sharing with the happy fans….

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids