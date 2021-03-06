Gary Lineker makes Arsenal relegation claim after Burnley draw

Gary Lineker has mocked Arsenal with a being safe from relegation jibe after their 1-1 draw against Burnley.

The Gunners started this season hoping to make a return to the top four.

However, they have been stuck between mid-table and the bottom half for a long time now.

Their inconsistent form has seen them get knocked out of the domestic cup competitions, although they remain in the Europa League.

Winning that competition might be their best bet if they want Champions League football, but Lineker has sarcastically identified something that he thinks is worth celebrating by the Gunners.

Arsenal’s draw against Burnley means the Gunners now have 38 points in the league this season and that should be enough to keep them from getting relegated, and Lineker thinks it is worth celebrating.

He tweeted: “Excellent point for @Arsenal. 38 points should guarantee their safety.”

Arsenal was never going to get relegated this season but that draw does leave them 27 points off the top of the league table.

They are, however, still not too far from the top five with just 8 points separating them from 5th placed Everton.

Arsenal will have to treat their remaining league games like finals and get the maximum points from them, else this season could end in a massive disappointment.