Gary Lineker offers some advice to Declan Rice to elevate his game

Gary Lineker has offered some valuable insight into how Declan Rice can elevate his game further after the midfielder put in a stunning performance for Arsenal in their clash against Real Madrid.

Rice was a standout in that game, not just for his usual command of the midfield but for scoring twice from set pieces, a quality he has rarely been known for. His goals played a key role in giving Arsenal an important first-leg advantage heading into the return leg in Spain, and it further cemented his status as one of the most reliable performers in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

But despite his already high level, Lineker believes the Arsenal man can do even more to influence games, especially in the final third. As quoted by Mirror Football, the former England striker had this to say:

“He’s brilliant at running with the ball and bursting through the lines.

And I think he’s actually a better passer than he thinks he is himself.

That’s the only one thing about his game, I would say. Take a few more chances with your passing going forward, as a striker you’d appreciate that.”

Rice has often been praised for his tactical intelligence, defensive awareness, and leadership, but Lineker is calling for more risk-taking when Arsenal are going forward. It’s not that Rice lacks the technical ability, quite the opposite. It’s about belief. The Gunners clearly benefit when he takes initiative in attack, and that was evident in the win against Real Madrid.

What Lineker is suggesting is subtle but significant. If Rice starts threading riskier passes through defensive lines, he can directly unlock chances for his teammates.

We saw against Madrid that Rice is capable of surprising moments of brilliance. If he can build on that with more incisive passing and creative vision, he won’t just be Arsenal’s midfield engine, he’ll be their main conductor.

Arsenal needs players who can change games, and Rice is clearly on the path to becoming one of those players, but he needs to embrace the responsibility fully.

______________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…