Gary Lineker predicts Arsenal’s Premier League finishing position

Former England striker Gary Lineker has tipped Arsenal to learn from losing the Premier League title last season and win the next one.

Mikel Arteta’s team were surprise challengers in the competition after not being in the top four for several seasons.

They led the standings for over 200 days, but eventually fell short and Manchester City went on to win yet another title.

The Citizens are undeniably the best team in England and Europe at the moment and swept others away as they won the league.

That victory came as a loss to Arsenal and the Gunners would be eager to go one better in this campaign and Lineker thinks they can.

He said on The Sun:

“I’m tipping Arsenal to win the title this season — maybe just to avoid being predictable but I do think they have had an impressive summer in the transfer market.

“Rather than demoralising them, going close and missing out last season will benefit Mikel Arteta’s side. Being in the title race has given them an experience that they didn’t previously have.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We were close to winning the last Premier League crown and probably deserved to have ended the campaign as champions.

The next season offers us a fresh chance to do that. Hopefully, we will take it.

