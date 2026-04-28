Gary Lineker reckons Arsenal’s remaining fixtures are easier than Man City’s

Arsenal have several matches still to play between now and the end of the season, and the Gunners will be determined to win as many as possible. Every point could prove decisive in what is shaping up to be a fiercely contested title race.

They may need to win every remaining fixture if they are to finish as champions, with Manchester City continuing to apply intense pressure. The margin for error is now extremely small, meaning consistency will be vital in the closing weeks of the campaign.

Arsenal Ready for Final Push

Manchester City are doing everything possible to regain the league title, but Arsenal are pursuing its first title in 22 years, and motivation is clearly not an issue. The squad know what is at stake and appears fully committed to the challenge ahead.

Their team has shown strong resolve in recent weeks and will need to maintain that mentality as pressure increases. Arsenal must now turn belief and determination into results if they are to stay ahead in the race.

Over the next few weeks, they will need to prove they can handle the demands of a title run in by continuing to collect victories. Momentum at this stage can often decide who lifts the trophy.

Lineker Assesses Remaining Fixtures

Gary Lineker believes Arsenal may hold a slight advantage because their remaining fixtures appear less demanding than those of City. Speaking on the matter, he said via The Rest is Football Podcast, “They have Fulham at home and then West Ham away, now that will be tricky. West Ham are fighting for their lives and playing well at the moment.”

He continued, “They’ve got pretty much as good a record as almost anyone since the turn of the year so that will be a tough one for Arsenal.”

Lineker added, “Burnley at home, you’d strongly fancy Arsenal to win that one and then obviously Crystal Palace away on the final day of the season.”

He concluded, “So overall I would say Arsenal have got slightly easier fixtures than Man City but we know that City down the stretch are usually pretty good.”

His assessment reflects the belief that Arsenal’s schedule may be more favourable on paper, although nothing can be taken for granted at this stage of the season. Every opponent has something to fight for, whether survival, pride or position.

Arsenal’s task is straightforward in theory: keep winning and apply pressure. If they manage that, they will give themselves an excellent chance of ending the season as champions.