Gary Lineker reveals his fears after Arsenal game cancellation because of Coronavirus

Gary Lineker feels the end of the Premier League season could be close.

A philosophical Gary Lineker has Tweeted about his fears for the football season after Arsenal’s game with Manchester City was called off.

The Premier League game had to be called off after Olympiacos owner revealed that he has contracted the coronavirus.

The Greek businessman who also owns Nottingham Forest was present when Arsenal was beaten 2-1 by the Greeks in the Europa League second leg.

He was also present in Nottingham Forest last game and Arsenal have taken precautionary measures by self-isolating some of their players who made contact with the businessman.

Because of the news that Evangelos Marinakis has contracted the virus, the Premier League has decided to postpone the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester City again.

Lineker tweeted about his fears that the season might be over because of the first case of a Premier League game being postponed.

Manchester City v Arsenal is postponed. Off to Liverpool but can’t help feeling like it’s the beginning of the end of the football season. Despite the words of the late Bill Shankly, football is not more serious than life and death. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 11, 2020

As things stand right now, Arsenal’s game against Brighton this weekend is set to go ahead.