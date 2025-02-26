Gary Lineker suggests Arsenal should sign Premier League striker instead of Osimhen

Gary Lineker believes that Arsenal should consider signing Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap at the end of the season instead of pursuing Victor Osimhen. The Gunners have been in search of a striker for some time, with several names on their shortlist as they look to strengthen their squad.

Fans expect the club to bring in a world-class forward, with Osimhen and Alexander Isak among the top targets who could make an immediate impact at the Emirates. However, Arsenal is also aware that securing such high-profile signings would require a significant financial investment. With the summer transfer window approaching, it remains unclear which player the club will ultimately pursue.

Despite the strong links to elite strikers, Arsenal has now been urged to consider Delap as an alternative. The Ipswich Town forward has been in excellent form this season, scoring several crucial goals for his team. His tally of 10 goals in 25 appearances has been instrumental in Ipswich’s survival hopes, and his performances have put him on the radar of bigger clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Lineker, speaking to the Daily Mail, suggested that Arsenal should take a serious look at Delap instead of spending heavily on more established stars. He said:

“If I were them, I’d go for [Liam] Delap at Ipswich. I know he’s young and not entirely proven, but he’s scored quite a lot of goals in the Premier League this season for a team that’s obviously struggled having been promoted.”

While Delap’s performances have been impressive, questions remain over whether he is ready to lead the line for a club with Arsenal’s ambitions. The Gunners are competing for major honours and will want a striker who can deliver at the highest level immediately. Though Delap has shown promise, he lacks the experience and pedigree of players like Osimhen or Isak, both of whom have already proven themselves at the top level.

Arsenal must weigh their options carefully before making a decision. While signing a young, developing striker could be a smart long-term move, the club may still prioritise a more experienced forward who can deliver instant results. With the transfer window approaching, all eyes will be on the Gunners to see which direction they take in their pursuit of a new striker.