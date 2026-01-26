Arsenal News Gooner News

Gary Lineker urges Arsenal to make a move for top Argentine star

Arsenal have been linked with a potential move for Julian Alvarez in this transfer window, and Gary Lineker has suggested that the club should pursue the Argentinian striker. Alvarez, who is currently at Atletico Madrid, could be allowed to leave for the right price, and he is reportedly interested in a return to the Premier League.

During his time at Manchester City, Alvarez won some of the biggest competitions in world football, and his pedigree has attracted the attention of multiple clubs. While it is not believed that City would want him to return, this situation presents an opportunity for Arsenal to strengthen their squad. The Gunners are reportedly impressed with his abilities and see him as a player capable of thriving in their setup, despite having added Viktor Gyokeres to their ranks over the summer.

Arsenal eyeing further squad upgrades

With the season still ongoing, Arsenal are planning to upgrade their squad once again, and Alvarez could be a key addition. Having already proven his worth in England, he is considered a player who could provide goals and versatility for Mikel Arteta’s side. Arsenal’s interest indicates their intent to bolster attacking options and maintain momentum in their pursuit of silverware.

Lineker backs the move

Gary Lineker has expressed strong support for the potential signing, as reported by the Metro. He said, ‘I like Jesus and always have, he’s got a great work ethic, he chases and harries and does get a few goals. He’s a bit streaky – when he’s on he’s on but when he’s off he a bit of a confidence player.

‘It’s probably complete b*** as most of these things are on social media but I saw they were linked with Julian Alvarez who I know is not entirely happy with life at Atletico.

‘Now that is the sort of player you know can handle the big occasion – he’s a World Cup winner for crying out loud. Someone like that at Arsenal would be game over.’

Lineker’s comments highlight Alvarez’s proven ability to perform on major stages, suggesting that his addition could significantly enhance Arsenal’s attacking threat and provide a decisive boost to their ambitions in both domestic and European competitions.s

