Gary Lineker urges Serie A goal machine to join Arsenal

Gary Lineker believes that Arsenal would be the ideal destination for Victor Osimhen after the Nigerian striker announced his intention to leave Napoli and is aware of his next destination.

Osimhen has garnered a reputation as one of the best strikers globally over the past few seasons and has played a key role in keeping Napoli competitive. Despite recently signing a new contract with the Italian club, he possesses a release clause that he anticipates will be activated in the summer.

Speculation surrounds Osimhen’s potential move to the Premier League, with both Arsenal and Chelsea expressing interest in securing his services. Additionally, there is reported interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, making him a sought-after player at the end of the season.

Lineker has weighed in on Osimhen’s potential next club, asserting that Arsenal would be the right fit for the Nigerian striker.

He said on the Rest Is Football podcast:

“I think I’d look at it and I’d go, at the moment, Arsenal.

“Obviously, we’re talking about everyone offers the same thing, that’s what you want, blah blah blah in your contract.

“I mean, to be honest, they earn so much now that you can just choose where you want to go.

“I would say, Arsenal are probably a centre-forward away from winning things. Chelsea are a centre-forward away from becoming competitive again. Manchester United are a centre-forward away from improving, but they’ve still got a long way to go.

“If I were him, you want to go somewhere where you think you’re going to win things.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen has been one of the world’s best strikers in the last few seasons, and we expect him to change clubs in the summer.

We are well-placed to sign him as one of the best sides in Europe this term.

