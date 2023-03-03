Gary Neville and Roy Keane agree over Arsenal’s summer target

Gary Neville has become the latest pundit to say Declan Rice is still not fully developed as a player yet, amidst interest from Arsenal.

The Englishman is expected to leave West Ham at the end of this season as he desires to play in the Champions League.

Arsenal reportedly wants to add him to their squad and faces competition from several clubs to achieve that.

However, is Rice worth the hype? Roy Keane had earlier pointed out that the England star still has a lot of development to do and Neville agrees with his former teammate.

‘I heard what Roy said and I do agree,’ he said during an interview with Sky Sports.

‘I love Declan Rice, but I’ve said this a long time… when we do Monday Night Football we have a tactical camera. I feel Declan knows the position but when I look at world class holding midfielders – he doesn’t score or assist. You then have to be a destroyer and know the subtilties of getting on the ball from the back four.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice cannot reach his highest potential playing for West Ham, which is why he wants out and we are the best place for him to move to.

We do not need him to be fully developed because he will improve under the leadership of Mikel Arteta, so the observation of these pundits should not stop us from moving for him.

