Gary Neville and Roy Keane tell Ian Wright that Arsenal has to be champions

Arsenal’s position at the top of the Premier League table has strengthened further following Chelsea’s defeat to Leeds United, a result that came only days after Chelsea held the Gunners to a draw. This sequence of outcomes has fuelled the belief among many observers that the title race is now firmly in Arsenal’s hands. Although Mikel Arteta’s side has not been flawless, they have displayed a level of consistency that most of their rivals have struggled to match in recent months.

Injury setbacks and occasional dropped points, including drawing against Sunderland, have at times threatened to disrupt Arsenal’s momentum. Yet those chasing them have not capitalised, allowing the Gunners to maintain their position at the summit. With each passing week, their durability and resilience suggest they have the temperament required for a sustained title challenge.

Growing Belief in Arsenal’s Favour

The recent victory over Brentford, combined with Chelsea’s loss to Leeds United, has only increased confidence among former players and pundits that Arsenal are now favourites for the title. The team’s ability to respond positively after minor setbacks has been a hallmark of their season. Their structure, discipline and individual quality have kept them ahead, even as the schedule intensifies.

This sense of momentum has also shaped the views of leading figures in the game. Manchester United icons Roy Keane and Gary Neville discussed the title race with Ian Wright after the latest round of fixtures, both expressing their belief that Arsenal are now expected to finish the job.

Keane and Neville Confident in Arsenal’s Chances

Speaking as reported by the Metro, Neville said, ‘Your lot have got to win it. You’ve got to win the league this season.’ Keane followed by adding, ‘The league is over. It’s over. The league is over.’

Despite such emphatic declarations, many matches remain, and the title is far from officially decided. Arsenal simply need to maintain their focus, continue winning and avoid being distracted by results elsewhere. Their destiny remains entirely in their own hands.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…