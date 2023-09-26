Gary Neville at it again calling out Mikel Arteta

Gary Neville has accused Mikel Arteta of displaying a lack of composure that, in his view, negatively impacts his team’s performance.
The Arsenal manager is known for his animated presence on the touchline, often seen moving about and reacting energetically to on-field decisions.
Each manager has a unique personality, and Arteta’s animated demeanour sets him apart, drawing both supporters and critics. Neville is among the critics who have not enjoyed watching Arteta’s frequent and demonstrative reactions on the touchline.
Furthermore, Neville believes that Arteta’s lack of composure has adverse effects on his team’s performance.
Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast, he said: ‘I want to see a composure from this Arsenal team and that’s difficult because the manager’s on the sideline jumping around like you wouldn’t believe.
‘I want to see passion, but I want to see composure and a coldness, and that feels like a contradiction. But I want to see it in the right moments at the right times.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Arteta is not a showman, but the Spaniard will want to remain his real self no matter what others think.
His players understand him and we appreciate him, which is all that matters. As long as his team keeps winning, he can be as animated as he wants.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
So Arteta should change the way he shows emotions or motivates his players because Gary Neville keeps saying “I want”,”I want”, “I want”…really?
Last I checked, we were called Arsenal and not Gary Neville FC
Scum
He is not motivating but barking orders for the majority of the game. He should let players express themselves and use their brains unless it is critical.
Always said he looks like a clown on the touchline ,passion is fine but he takes it to a whole new lvl even surpassing Klopp and Pep who both look like idiots also .
I think that is who he is and it’s not something he can change,any more than a leopard can change its spots. Jurgen Klopp is usually animated by the touchline yet I’ve never heard about it affecting the performance of his team. Antonio Conte at Chelsea is by far the most animated coach I’ve seen in the Epl and that didn’t stop his side from winning the league. Pep is a fairly animated coach too,particularly when he feels his players are not doing as instructed.There are others like de Zerbi at Brighton and Diego Simione at Atletico. I disagree with Gary on this. Perharps having worked all his career under the highly successful Sir Alex,he expects every coach to be a model of the Scotsman,who was relatively quiet on the touchline.