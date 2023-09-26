Gary Neville at it again calling out Mikel Arteta

Gary Neville has accused Mikel Arteta of displaying a lack of composure that, in his view, negatively impacts his team’s performance.

The Arsenal manager is known for his animated presence on the touchline, often seen moving about and reacting energetically to on-field decisions.

Each manager has a unique personality, and Arteta’s animated demeanour sets him apart, drawing both supporters and critics. Neville is among the critics who have not enjoyed watching Arteta’s frequent and demonstrative reactions on the touchline.

Furthermore, Neville believes that Arteta’s lack of composure has adverse effects on his team’s performance.

Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast, he said: ‘I want to see a composure from this Arsenal team and that’s difficult because the manager’s on the sideline jumping around like you wouldn’t believe.

‘I want to see passion, but I want to see composure and a coldness, and that feels like a contradiction. But I want to see it in the right moments at the right times.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta is not a showman, but the Spaniard will want to remain his real self no matter what others think.

His players understand him and we appreciate him, which is all that matters. As long as his team keeps winning, he can be as animated as he wants.

