Gary Neville believes Arsenal’s injuries helped Tottenham

Gary Neville expressed his view that Tottenham would be the more content of the two teams after the North London Derby ended in a draw today.

Despite Arsenal’s impressive showing in the Champions League earlier in the week, Mikel Arteta, known for his tactical tinkering, deployed Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus alongside Bukayo Saka in the front three.

Tottenham has enjoyed a strong start to the season, but Arsenal supporters were optimistic that their team would secure victory in this fixture.

Arteta’s side began brightly, yet they struggled to assert the same dominance over Spurs that they had demonstrated against PSV.

The Lilywhites, on the other hand, put forth a commendable effort and deservedly earned a point with a solid performance in the game.

After the match, Neville said on Sky Sports:

“Spurs were tested, but they came through it, helped by a couple of injuries to key Arsenal players, but Postecoglou’s team responded when they were down, and they have not always done that.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We did our best in the match against Spurs, but it clearly was not good enough for the team to win and we have to work harder in our next game to ensure that we secure victory.

We do not have to spend too much time regretting our poor showing in this match because we will have other matches to make things better.