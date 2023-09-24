Gary Neville believes Arsenal’s injuries helped Tottenham

Gary Neville expressed his view that Tottenham would be the more content of the two teams after the North London Derby ended in a draw today.
Despite Arsenal’s impressive showing in the Champions League earlier in the week, Mikel Arteta, known for his tactical tinkering, deployed Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus alongside Bukayo Saka in the front three.
Tottenham has enjoyed a strong start to the season, but Arsenal supporters were optimistic that their team would secure victory in this fixture.
Arteta’s side began brightly, yet they struggled to assert the same dominance over Spurs that they had demonstrated against PSV.
The Lilywhites, on the other hand, put forth a commendable effort and deservedly earned a point with a solid performance in the game.
After the match, Neville said on Sky Sports:
“Spurs were tested, but they came through it, helped by a couple of injuries to key Arsenal players, but Postecoglou’s team responded when they were down, and they have not always done that.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
We did our best in the match against Spurs, but it clearly was not good enough for the team to win and we have to work harder in our next game to ensure that we secure victory.
We do not have to spend too much time regretting our poor showing in this match because we will have other matches to make things better.
Welcome to the Champions League Season. Sit tight for a long run.
Difficult to win when you have Jorginho giving free goals away. That kind of idiocy should happen at county football, not at top of the Premier League.
Declan Rice was never injured for West Ham – played every game.
And is now due for an extended period on the sidelines due to a back injury.
Well, Arteta was right about Declan – he is certainly settling into the team perfectly well and learning their “ways”
Arteta will rue the day he decided it was a good idea to buy Kai Havertz instead of signing a decent player who could play in midfield.
A number of things cause the result
Nketiah should never play again unless it’s because of other injuries
He cannot do the basics sell at the end of the season 20m
Agains PSV main players should have come off earlier
Jesus should have gone CF today and Eddie off
Partey should have never played Rb
Most of these decisions were Artetas fault