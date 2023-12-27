Gary Neville believes Arsenal’s striking force has lost their chemistry

Arsenal’s attack has been ineffective this season; they haven’t been firing on all cylinders. Yes, the goals have been coming, but the argument is that because of their dominance, they should be scoring more.

The feeling was that Arsenal weren’t efficient enough in games like the 1-0 loss to Aston Villa and the 2-0 win over Brighton to score the many goals that their dominance in these games deserved.

While some believe that purchasing a clinical striker in the winter is the answer to the Gunners’ inaccuracy in front of goal, Gary Neville believes that it is not the only factor Mikel Arteta should consider.

According to Neville, Arsenal’s attacking struggles are also due to a lack of chemistry among the club’s attackers. He believes Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Gabriel Martinelli don’t combine so well any more. He believes that if the trio can start collaborating, Arsenal’s attack will be sharper.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville said, “I’m just thinking about the great front threes and then about Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Gabriel Martinelli.

“Not even just in goals, they don’t combine a lot together within the game to play, and I just feel as though that’s going to cost Arsenal at some point.

“I don’t see them three linking together a lot. Even when Saka is there, trying to cross it to the far post, you don’t see Martinelli charging in at the back post.”

Do you agree with Neville’s claims after watching Arsenal over the last few months? Is there something wrong with our front three? Maybe they need a rest of some sort?

Darren N

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…