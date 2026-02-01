Gary Neville bigs up Chelsea ahead of Carabao Cup game v Arsenal

Gary Neville praised Chelsea’s resilience after they recovered from two goals down to defeat West Ham yesterday, suggesting the result will give them significant confidence ahead of their meeting with Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.

Arsenal secured a three two victory in the first leg at Chelsea, producing one of their most impressive performances at that stage of the competition. That result handed the Gunners a narrow advantage, but it did not settle the tie. This week, Mikel Arteta’s side will welcome Chelsea to the Emirates for the return fixture, a match that is expected to be among the most demanding tests for both teams this season.

Chelsea approach the game in improved form following that initial defeat, and there is a sense that they will pose a greater threat than they did in the first leg. While Arsenal retain the advantage, the momentum appears to be shifting, making preparation and focus essential for the hosts.

Chelsea momentum builds

The Blues have responded well since losing to Arsenal, showing character and belief in recent matches. Their comeback victory against West Ham demonstrated an ability to remain composed under pressure and find solutions late in games. That kind of response is often viewed as a marker of growing confidence, particularly when a side is chasing success in multiple competitions.

For Arsenal, the challenge will be to manage that confidence while relying on the quality that delivered such a strong performance away from home in the first meeting. The Emirates atmosphere could play a decisive role, but only if the home side matches Chelsea’s intensity from the opening moments.

Neville highlights a confidence boost

Neville was on punditry duty as Chelsea overturned the deficit against West Ham, and he highlighted the importance of that result when looking ahead to the semi-final. Speaking according to Standard Sports, he said, “They go into the top four, and they’ll go into that game against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday so confident, having come back in the last two games against Napoli and West Ham.”

His assessment underlined the psychological impact of Chelsea’s recent performances. Arsenal may hold the lead, but Neville’s comments serve as a reminder that confidence and form can quickly reshape expectations in high-pressure knockout ties.