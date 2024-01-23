Gary Neville blames Arsenal for Nottingham Forest’s latest action

Gary Neville believes that Arsenal and Liverpool have set an unfavourable precedent following Nottingham Forest’s decision to appeal to the PGMOL for additional information regarding the validity of Ivan Toney’s goal against them.

In the match, Toney, returning from a long ban, seemed to have altered the ball’s original position, aiding him in scoring a remarkable free kick. Despite Toney’s successful return, Nottingham Forest expressed dissatisfaction and sought an explanation for the decision to allow the goal.

Neville finds this decision perplexing and suggests that Forest might have been influenced by previous actions taken by Liverpool and Arsenal, who had similarly written to the PGMOL on comparable matters. The belief is that the appeal is a result of a perceived precedent set by these two clubs.

Neville said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Clubs writing to the PGMOL is embarrassing! Liverpool and Arsenal started it and set the precedent of this nonsense.

‘The refs should be doing better and are under enormous pressure at the moment. It’s in the clubs interests to work with them to make them improve.

‘This public posturing is unnecessary. Speak to them and email them to gain clarification in private but they don’t have to ‘announce’…’.

Just Arsenal Opinion

PGMOL has been in trouble because of the many controversial decisions its officials make in some games.

They know some of these decisions are ridiculous, and we expect them to take responsibility and explain them.

The body itself has not complained about clubs writing to them, and it is puzzling that Neville is so invested in what other clubs do.

