Neville
Arsenal News Gooner News

Gary Neville blames Arsenal man for Cherki’s goal

Gary Neville

Gary Neville believes that Gabriel should have stood up quickly to prevent Rayan Cherki from opening the scoring for Manchester City against Arsenal. The early goal proved important in a match that carried major significance in the title race.

The Frenchman opened the scoring after just 16 minutes, although Arsenal responded well by equalising only two minutes later. Even so, conceding first against a side of City’s quality always creates a difficult challenge for any opponent.

Early Goal Put Arsenal Under Pressure

City knows how to defend leads and demonstrated that again after moving in front during the second half. Falling behind initially was therefore a poor situation for Arsenal, just as it was damaging when they conceded again later in the contest.

City eventually won the game, while Arsenal were left to regret the chances they missed. However, attention will also fall on the goals they conceded, with some believing both moments could have been avoided through sharper defensive reactions.

Neville focused particularly on the opening goal and the role played by Gabriel in the build-up. He felt the defender needed to react more quickly once the second ball broke loose in a dangerous area.

Neville Gives His Verdict

Speaking about the first goal, Neville said, as quoted by the Metro: “Arsenal are shellshocked by a moment of pure class. City just win the second ball and I thought Gabriel should have got up quicker, I thought he should have got up to the ball quicker.

“As soon as he doesn’t, he’s back in his own box and it’s almost like a fielder on the edge of the boundary in cricket, the way in which Gabriel tries to tackle him. That’s not going to be enough.”

There is little value in dwelling on blame now. Arsenal instead need to focus on reproducing the overall level of their performance in their remaining fixtures, because they played a very good game despite the defeat.

If they can maintain that standard, they will give themselves a strong chance of winning the rest of their matches this season. The display showed enough quality to remain confident, even if the result was disappointing.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Haaland says he won the battle with Gabriel at the key moment
“Weren’t sharp enough” Odegaard reacts to Arsenal’s loss at the Etihad
Arteta presser
Arteta insists there was no difference between Arsenal and Man City
Posted by

Tags Gabriel Magalhaes Gary Neville Rayan Cherki

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors