Gary Neville blunt statement on Arsenal after loss against Newcastle showed

Arsenal were once again exposed as a team with a poor attack in their loss to Newcastle United last night.
In the last transfer window, the Gunners made an unsuccessful bid to sign Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa. Their approach came so late in the window that it revealed a team that appeared to be clueless and uncertain about their priorities.
Now, Arsenal are left with the same attackers they started the season with, but injury has begun to ravage that part of their squad. The lack of depth in the forward positions has become increasingly apparent, and the team is struggling to find the attacking spark that was once a strength.
In their defeat to Newcastle, the Gunners came up against a superior attacking force. The likes of Alexander Isak, Jacob Murphy, and Anthony Gordon showed them exactly what a proper attack should look like, leaving Arsenal looking toothless in comparison. The Magpies were clinical and dangerous whenever they went forward, while Arsenal struggled to create significant chances or pose any real threat to the Newcastle defence.
Arsenal certainly have the financial resources to change their forward line, yet Mikel Arteta seems committed to his current attacking players. While the manager has faith in his squad, the lack of progress in this key area of the team could prove costly.
Gary Neville was quick to highlight Arsenal’s attacking deficiencies, describing their forward players as toothless. He told the Daily Mail:
“This has shown a massive spotlight on the toothlessness of Arsenal’s forward players compared to what we’re seeing at the other end of the pitch.
“They have to (recruit in the position) this summer.
“I was supportive of them not panicking, finding the player they want, I get that.
“But when they bid for Ollie Watkins, they are sending a message to the rest of the squad that the ones up front aren’t good enough. They were never going to get him anyway.”
Arsenal need to improve their attack in the summer, or they risk preparing for more years of mediocrity.
As an Arsenal outsider, who just happens to support Newcastle United, it is fascinating to see how a team that beat the current Premier League champions convincingly last weekend can suddenly be described as “toothless”.
Thanks for recognising our “superior attacking force”.
I never understood how Arsenal supporters turned against a manager who consistently achieved Champions League status whilst adding the sort of value to players that funded an impressive stadium.
Many supporters from other clubs consider us to be “deluded”.
Good luck at Wembley mate
Many thanks. We will all enjoy the occasion and are grateful for the opportunity.
By the way, nice to see sportsmanship of many Gooners on social media.
Hard when you beat us 4-0 and in 180 mins your keeper barely had to make a save
You won’t like me saying this but Eddie Howe future England manager ?
One of the best at setting up a team tactically who know their jobs
Not a problem. We will all support Eddie when he nears retirement age and wants a part time job.
He has impressed and seems to enjoy living in the area. Just a shame that FFP/PRS/SCR stop him from having the financial support afforded to others.
@RexN
Thank you very much for your third statement. I’ve been an AFC supporter since 83/84 and still can’t understand how the fans/supporters turned so ugly against AW. 👍🏾
Sorting out a new head of recruitment is as urgent as a striker. What are these guys doing? Summer window, debacle (not the first) Edu up and leaves. Winter window bigger debacle. Neville’s right. Extraordinary for Arteta to publicly state the upfront situation was dire, undermining the current players – including Havertz who’s clearly a confidence player. Then amateur bid for Watkins, with no backup. And still, years later, no striker. Incompetent, given the money these guys are paid.