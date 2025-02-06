Gary Neville blunt statement on Arsenal after loss against Newcastle showed

Arsenal were once again exposed as a team with a poor attack in their loss to Newcastle United last night.

In the last transfer window, the Gunners made an unsuccessful bid to sign Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa. Their approach came so late in the window that it revealed a team that appeared to be clueless and uncertain about their priorities.

Now, Arsenal are left with the same attackers they started the season with, but injury has begun to ravage that part of their squad. The lack of depth in the forward positions has become increasingly apparent, and the team is struggling to find the attacking spark that was once a strength.

In their defeat to Newcastle, the Gunners came up against a superior attacking force. The likes of Alexander Isak, Jacob Murphy, and Anthony Gordon showed them exactly what a proper attack should look like, leaving Arsenal looking toothless in comparison. The Magpies were clinical and dangerous whenever they went forward, while Arsenal struggled to create significant chances or pose any real threat to the Newcastle defence.

Arsenal certainly have the financial resources to change their forward line, yet Mikel Arteta seems committed to his current attacking players. While the manager has faith in his squad, the lack of progress in this key area of the team could prove costly.

Gary Neville was quick to highlight Arsenal’s attacking deficiencies, describing their forward players as toothless. He told the Daily Mail:

“This has shown a massive spotlight on the toothlessness of Arsenal’s forward players compared to what we’re seeing at the other end of the pitch.

“They have to (recruit in the position) this summer.

“I was supportive of them not panicking, finding the player they want, I get that.

“But when they bid for Ollie Watkins, they are sending a message to the rest of the squad that the ones up front aren’t good enough. They were never going to get him anyway.”

Arsenal need to improve their attack in the summer, or they risk preparing for more years of mediocrity.