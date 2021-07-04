Gary Neville calls for Bukayo Saka to return to England starting line-up

Gary Neville has called for Bukayo Saka to return to the starting line-up for England when they take on Denmark at Euro 2020.

The Three Lions are set to playout the semi-final of the competition on Wednesday, after they booked their place by defeating Ukraine 4-0 last night.

Denmark also impressed as they defeated the Czech Republic yesterday also, and will certainly not be a team that should be underestimated.

England manager Gareth Southgate has been ringing the changes since leaving the group stages, opting to play a back five against Germany which proved to be a master stroke, before returning to a 4-2-3-1 as we blew the Ukrainians away.

We now look ahead to the next round with some more changes expected, and Gary Neville has called for the manager to stick with the same team from yesterday, but with Bukayo Saka returning to the starting line-up.

Same team but Saka back in https://t.co/naS0L1DOht — Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 4, 2021

Saka is believed to have missed out in the previous match because he was nursing an injury that he picked up in training, but will hopefully be fit and ready to take his place in the team when we return to Wembley on Wednesday.

Did Sancho do enough to warrant consideration against Denmark? Does Foden also have to be considered also?

Patrick