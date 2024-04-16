Gary Neville calls out Arsenal star for his performance against Aston Villa

Gary Neville was unimpressed with the performance of Gabriel Jesus during Arsenal’s game against Aston Villa at the weekend.

The Brazilian is the club’s main number nine and after a spell on the sidelines, he was struggling to break back into the first team.

But Arteta slotted him into the starting XI for the game against Villa, a fixture the Gunners had to win.

Jesus is a fine attacker, but he is notoriously goal-shy and tends to miss crucial chances in a game.

This made the choice to start him against such opponents tricky, but the Gunners did and were not rewarded for it.

The Brazilian failed to score to help the team and his general level of performance was poor as well, which did not impress Neville.

The pundit said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘He’s been so scruffy in the final part of his game, Gabriel Jesus, during the first half.

‘He’s still shaking his head and wondering how he didn’t make that pass. He hustles and harasses, but his imperfection is the problem at the moment.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus has to do more for the team when he plays because he is our leading frontman at the moment.

His performance at the weekend suggests he will struggle in Munich and has to return to the bench for that game.

