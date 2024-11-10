Gary Neville calls out Trossard for missed last-minute chance

Neville voiced his frustration on Sky Sports, stating, “Trossard just takes it away from everyone at the back post. Havertz cannot believe it.” This final miss encapsulated a tense game in which Arsenal fought hard to overcome a resilient Chelsea side but ultimately fell short of securing three points. Trossard’s touch not only halted Arsenal’s best opportunity to score but also left some supporters and analysts questioning his situational awareness in that critical moment.

Despite the outcome, this draw keeps Arsenal competitive in the league standings, but it also emphasises the importance of decision-making in tight matches, particularly against fellow Premier League contenders. Trossard has been an asset to the team in numerous matches, yet this incident serves as a reminder of the fine margins that can decide a game’s result at this level.

For Arsenal, the draw against Chelsea underscores the need for sharper execution and composure in the final third. The upcoming international break offers an opportunity for reflection and refinement. When Arsenal returns, consistency and improved coordination will be essential if they aim to stay in contention for the Premier League title.