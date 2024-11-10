Neville
Arsenal News Latest News

Gary Neville calls out Trossard for missed last-minute chance

Gary Neville criticised Leandro Trossard’s decision-making in the closing seconds of Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea, suggesting that Trossard’s interference may have cost Arsenal a game-winning goal. In the last action of the match, Arsenal crafted a promising attack, culminating in a cross into the Chelsea box with multiple Gunners players positioned to strike. Trossard made contact with the ball first but failed to control it, causing the chance to slip away. According to Neville, if Trossard had left the ball, Kai Havertz was in a better position to capitalise on the opportunity and potentially clinch the win for Arsenal.

Neville voiced his frustration on Sky Sports, stating, “Trossard just takes it away from everyone at the back post. Havertz cannot believe it.” This final miss encapsulated a tense game in which Arsenal fought hard to overcome a resilient Chelsea side but ultimately fell short of securing three points. Trossard’s touch not only halted Arsenal’s best opportunity to score but also left some supporters and analysts questioning his situational awareness in that critical moment.

Trossard v Burnley
(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Despite the outcome, this draw keeps Arsenal competitive in the league standings, but it also emphasises the importance of decision-making in tight matches, particularly against fellow Premier League contenders. Trossard has been an asset to the team in numerous matches, yet this incident serves as a reminder of the fine margins that can decide a game’s result at this level.

For Arsenal, the draw against Chelsea underscores the need for sharper execution and composure in the final third. The upcoming international break offers an opportunity for reflection and refinement. When Arsenal returns, consistency and improved coordination will be essential if they aim to stay in contention for the Premier League title.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Arteta speaking at a press conference
“We were the better team” Mikel Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s draw at Chelsea
jesus
“Go bang and win seven in a row.” Merson thinks Arsenal’s draw at Chelsea is a setback
Martinelli Chelsea
Arsenal player ratings v Chelsea – Underfire ace gets top rating
Posted by

Tags Gary Neville Leandro Trossard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors