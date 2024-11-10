Gary Neville calls out Trossard for missed last-minute chance

Gary Neville criticised Leandro Trossard’s decision-making in the closing seconds of Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea, suggesting that Trossard’s interference may have cost Arsenal a game-winning goal. In the last action of the match, Arsenal crafted a promising attack, culminating in a cross into the Chelsea box with multiple Gunners players positioned to strike. Trossard made contact with the ball first but failed to control it, causing the chance to slip away. According to Neville, if Trossard had left the ball, Kai Havertz was in a better position to capitalise on the opportunity and potentially clinch the win for Arsenal.
