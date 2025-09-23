Gary Neville compares Arsenal and Man City options in same spot

Gianluigi Donnarumma completed a move from Paris Saint-Germain to Manchester City in one of the standout late transfers of the most recent window. The Italian goalkeeper’s arrival has already drawn significant attention, with many highlighting the impact he could have in the Premier League.

Gary Neville has gone further by openly preferring Donnarumma over Arsenal’s David Raya. Speaking on his Sky Sports podcast, Neville was full of praise for the new City signing, remarking, “He’s just big. When he comes for it, it makes oncoming attackers think about it, because they know they’re going to get a right bash in the head if he comes and hits you. For me, I think he’s a fantastic goalkeeper. He’s the type of goalkeeper I’ve always enjoyed. I like Alisson at Liverpool. I like Raya. But I wouldn’t pick Raya over Donnarumma, or Alisson, because I love a massive goalkeeper. A Peter Schmeichel, an Edwin van der Sar… It makes a massive difference when your goalkeeper is towering above everyone else..”

Donnarumma’s Move from Paris to Manchester

The transfer followed failed contract talks with PSG, where Donnarumma was unable to reach an agreement on a new deal. As a result, he was no longer part of their long-term technical project and chose to continue his career in England. The decision quickly paid off, as he has already become an important figure for Manchester City within his first weeks at the club.

Donnarumma’s reputation is long established. He has been widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, a status reinforced when he denied England on penalties in the delayed Euro 2020 final. His commanding presence, reflexes and ability to handle high-pressure moments made him a marquee addition to City’s squad.

City’s New Defensive Foundation

Manchester City’s choice to start Donnarumma in the high-profile match against Arsenal was a statement of intent. His shot-stopping skills, authority in the penalty area and physical dominance are seen as crucial elements in making City even more formidable. The club clearly views him as a cornerstone of their ambitions, with his qualities expected to provide stability and confidence at the back.

While Raya remains a talented goalkeeper admired for his composure and distribution, Neville’s assessment reflects the belief that Donnarumma brings an unmatched presence. For City, the acquisition of the Italian strengthens their options and offers a level of assurance that could prove decisive as the season unfolds.

Donnarumma’s arrival marks a new chapter for Manchester City, and early indications suggest he will be central to their plans as they continue their pursuit of success at the highest level.

