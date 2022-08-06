Gary Neville compares Saliba to Premier League legend

Gary Neville was impressed by the performance of William Saliba on his Premier League debut for Arsenal and he has compared the Frenchman to Rio Ferdinand.

After signing for Arsenal in 2019, Saliba finally debuted for the Gunners last night in their 2-0 win against Crystal Palace.

The Frenchman was the best defender on the pitch and arguably Arsenal’s best player on the night.

He was so hard to beat and was available to snuff out every danger being posed by the Eagles.

Much credit for Arsenal’s clean sheet will go to him and former Manchester United man turned pundit, Neville, was impressed.

He said on Sky Sports as quoted by The Sun:

“I was massively impressed by him. He reminded me of a young Rio Ferdinand.

“He’s such a young defender at 21. Getting through that second half, when Arsenal weren’t at their best, would have been the most pleasing thing for Mikel Arteta.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba has passed his first test in the Premier League with flying colours and there is no going back for him now.

He has essentially cemented his place on the team with that performance and Ben White should be worried about that.

