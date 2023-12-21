Gary Neville believes Arsenal could easily beat Liverpool

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has a concerning prediction for Liverpool ahead of their Saturday game with Arsenal.

Neville believes Liverpool will lose to Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday if they play as they did against Manchester United last Sunday, drawing 0-0.

Manchester United were expected to leave Anfield with a big L given their injury woes, poor form, and a 7-0 loss the previous time they played there. The Red Devils, on the other hand, managed to keep Liverpool at bay, making themselves difficult to crack open.

Neville now asserts that Liverpool must “change” between now and Saturday in order to avoid losing to Arsenal. “Every game is different, but if Liverpool were to play like this next week against Arsenal, they would be down two or three by now,” said Neville on Sky Sports.

Arsenal, who leads the Premier League with 39 points, has already established a significant 5-point lead over one of their primary title rivals, Manchester City. They must now try to widen the distance between themselves and the Reds, who are currently a point behind us. A win at Anfield will widen the gap between them to a respectable 4 before Xmas.

Having such large point gaps between them could benefit the Gunners in the second part of this season, or with fresh additions in the winter transfer window, they can simply kick on and carry on cementing our dominnt position.

Sam P

