I wonder if Gary Neville still believes that Arsenal don’t have “that killer instinct”?

According to Mikel Arteta, Arsenal does not need a clinical striker to win the Premier League; they can still do so with the players they already have.
The Gunners were accused of not being clinical during the first half of the season, as they were creating numerous chances but failing to capitalize on them. This resulted in them dropping points in games (such as the 1-0 loss to Newcastle, 1-0 loss to Aston Villa, and 1-1 draw with Liverpool) that they should have won by a large margin. Arsenal needed to find efficiency in front of goal. Even Gary Neville noted that their not being ruthless in front of goal could cost them the title race.
“I think Arsenal, when I watch them, are a better team than Liverpool, but I think Liverpool are a more ruthless team; they’re more ruthless in the final third,” explained the former Manchester United right-back after we beat the Reds last week. “And I think that could just cost them in the end, and that’s me having said at the start of the season I thought Arsenal would win the league.
“But there’s still so many signs today, so many examples, of Arsenal not having that killer instinct in the final part of the pitch that I think at some point in the last part of this season it’s going to hurt them.”
Them signing a top striker in January was widely anticipated, but it did not materialize. This meant Arteta had to find a method to get the most out of his players in front of the goal. The following scorelines indicate that the Spaniard has found a way to get the best out of his attack, with the four league games after the midseason break ending with these results:
Arsenal 5-0 Crystal Palace
Nottingham 1:2. Arsenal
Arsenal 3:1 Liverpool
West Ham 0:6 Arsenal
Arteta is unconcerned that his club has been accused of lacking a clinical striker because he believes that even without a 25+ striker, his team is still in a strong position to compete for the league title. He told reporters: “Well, that’s a fact that we haven’t had a player that scores 25 or 30 goals in the last however many years.
“But it’s what we have, and within that, we believe that we can still be very close [to winning the title]. We’re going to try for sure.”
Well, if Arteta believes he can win the league without a clinical striker, who are we to doubt him after scoring 15 goals in their last 4 games?
And I wonder if Gary Neville still thinks that Arsenal haven’t got that killer instinct???
Darren N
While reading this article I asked myself if the likes of city, with Haaland as a recognised top striker, would have scored six or more against WHU yesterday and I don’t believe they would, or could have done.
Why?
Because we had a squad of players out there every one of which were capable of scoring while playing the way MA wants them to play.
WHU had no answer to the different way we attacked them, whereas they would have identifies Haaland as the goal threat and De Bruyne as his main supplier… much easier to defend against in my opinion.
I’ve been an advocate for buying a top top striker like Haaland, but if we continue to play the way MA wants us to, I’m changing my view.
This manager of ours is causing me to change my mind more times than I’ve had hot dinners, so I’m going to sit back and watch the game season out in complete ignorance of what I’m about to witness – if it’s like the masterclass we saw yesterday, I’m happy to be a yoyo supporter.
Absolutely on point Ken1945.
It seems that Arteta is bit by bit gathering players who are not one trick ponies but have several strings to their bows
I think Nevile is kind of right. A clinical striker would move us to that next level.
There are some games we struggle to break teams down in the final 3rd. We are looking for the perfect goal.
We need someone who can do a messy job or threaten a worldie. The last player we had that done this was alexis sanchez.
Whilst we have a capability to win the league at the moment. I think a good clinical striker would make games alot easier for us. When teams want to park the bus and hold u to a draw. We need that guy to open up the game.
What we saw yesterday was as soon as we scored west ham had to open up to try and score. That’s when it went downhill. The fans new it and so did the players on the pitch.
Give arsenal the space and we score 3 ,4,5 goals. Park the buss and we go sideways again and again
Gary Neville is self confessed communist that even his ex teammates can’t stand him. How he is still relevant in 2024 is beyond me.
I don’t think 1 game is definitive of anything whichever way you are looking at it.
We’ve had more games lacking the killer instinct than we have had with it. That being said we are certainly looking better.
Once we start putting 3/4/5 goals past teams that park the bus then that’s a different story