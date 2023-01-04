Gary Neville disagrees with Arteta over penalty incident

Gary Neville has disagreed with Mikel Arteta after the Arsenal manager insisted his side deserved a penalty for a handball in the Newcastle area.

Arsenal drew goalless with the impressive Magpies, but they did all they could to break the deadlock in the game right until the end.

There were some controversial penalty calls that were not given in the game, which did not impress Mikel Arteta or the Arsenal fans.

However, Gary Neville disagrees and says if it was given against Arsenal, Arteta would also be livid. He said via the Daily Mail:

‘I thought it would have been scandalous if it had been given.

‘If Arteta had lost a game via that, he would be fuming. You cannot have your arms by your side when you slide in.

‘That is not a penalty – you go in like that to block a cross, that is not a penalty in a million years. He would have been livid had that been given against Ben White, [Takehiro] Tomiyasu or Oleksandr Zinchenko.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

That game was tense and feisty and it needed one moment of brilliance or a penalty to separate both clubs.

VAR had a look at the incident and decided it wasn’t a pen, which means they agreed with the referee and it is hard to argue against that.

However, in another game, it could have been given and therein lies the big issue with video technology.

