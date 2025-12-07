Gary Neville does not think this is the time for Arsenal to panic

Arsenal’s latest setback at Villa Park has brought renewed scrutiny to their form, particularly away from home, and Gary Neville has offered his perspective on the growing unease around the Emirates. The team has now gone three consecutive Premier League matches on their travels without a win, a run that threatens to undermine their ambitions if not corrected swiftly. The defeat to Aston Villa was especially difficult to accept because many expected Arsenal to take at least a point from the contest, only for the side to fall short at the decisive moment.

Concerns Growing Among Supporters

This result has placed Arsenal back in the spotlight after several weeks during which they had maintained a healthy distance from the teams chasing them. The slip has caused understandable anxiety among supporters, some of whom fear the momentum is shifting. For the players, the psychological impact is significant, particularly as confidence can fade quickly during the most demanding periods of the season. The frustration comes not only from the defeat but from the feeling that Arsenal were close to a deserved result, only to let it slip away late on.

Neville, however, has urged caution in reacting to the latest setback. He recognises that Arsenal have historically found Villa Park a difficult ground and feels that the performance itself does not justify alarm. His comments provide a contrasting voice to the sense of worry beginning to develop among parts of the fanbase.

Neville’s Call for Calm

Speaking as reported by Sky Sports, Neville said, “That is a game you can lose. I think they did okay in the game, but Villa played really well.” He continued, “I would not be panicking at all if I was Arsenal off the back of that.” Emphasising the natural fluctuation within a Premier League season, he added, “You are going to lose a game or two and you are going to win a lot of games.” His view suggests that while improvement is needed, the situation is far from critical for Arsenal at this stage.