Gary Neville doesn’t believe Arsenal are out of the title race this season “go on a massive run”

After the Arsenal 1-0 loss to Newcastle, there’s been a bit of a debate about whether the North Londoners are firmly in the title race.

7 points behind league leaders Liverpool and 5 behind Manchester City, the Gunners aren’t where they hoped they’d be. With 12 points already dropped, some feel the Gunners will have to do the impossible to win the league. It is worth noting:

It may seem impossible for Arsenal to turn things around, but they can. William Saliba posited that Arsenal can still achieve success if they relentlessly pursue wins.

According to Gary Neville, Arsenal remains a strong contender in the title race. According to the Manchester United legend, Liverpool and Manchester City are not performing at their best. Arsenal, on the other hand, knows that if they can pull off a massive winning run, similar to what they did in the second half of 2023-24, they have the potential to claim the league title.

On his podcast, Neville admitted: “Look, I don’t sit here right now thinking Arsenal are out of the league title, that this is them sort of if you like going back. I think it might be naive; I might be sat here in three months saying I was completely wrong.

“This might be what this team needs to actually, to be fair, go on a massive run and go and win a league title.

“Because they will be looking at Liverpool and they will be looking at Manchester City and thinking, not quite perfect, they are not what they were three or four years ago. This is a big chance. What are we doing? Wake up.”

It’s time for Arsenal to embark on a winning run. They must muster all their courage and return to their winning ways; losing three games in a row is uncharacteristic of them. There’s every reason to believe the upcoming fixtures are easier (mostly teams in the bottom 10), so we need them to just live up to the expectations and dispatch anything on their path.

After two title race failures, our boys understand that winning the Premier League title was never going to be easy.

Sam P

