Gary Neville doesn’t trust Nketiah and Jesus to fire Arsenal to the Premier League title

Football pundit believes two ‘erratic’ Arsenal players will cost them the title

Gary Neville has claimed that he does not believe that either Gabriel Jesus or Eddie Nketiah are clinical enough in front of the goal to lead Arsenal to the title.

The former Manchester United defender further stated the need to add one more player up front in the winter transfer window, if the North London side want to go all the way.

Speaking on The Overlap’s Stick to Football podcast, the Sky Sports pundit said, “There’s no doubt Nketiah and Jesus they work their absolute socks off, but in quality terms I just found in those two matches, is that going to be enough to win Arsenal the league?”

🗣️Gary Neville says #Arsenal would win the league with Erling Haaland in our team: “Jesus and Nketiah work their socks off, but in terms of quality will that be enough to win the league? My only doubt is a centre-forward, if Arsenal had Haaland or they had Kane I would be saying… pic.twitter.com/Qlh6r8ed8C — Arsenal News Channel (@Arsenalnewschan) October 11, 2023

“That’s my only doubt: a center-forward, because if they’d had a center-forward – like if they had a Haaland, if they had a Kane – I’d be saying, “It’s Arsenal I think if they can keep Saliba and Gabriel and Rice fit.”

“But honestly, I worry about Nketiah and Jesus. They’re erratic.”

The 48-year-old added, “They’re not wired, are they, to score goals naturally. Instinctively they don’t make the runs that you see goalscorers make.”

“They hold back, they’re always looking for the pull-back, they’re never getting across players. I just look at Jesus, he is quite erratic in front of goal. The work ethic of both of them is brilliant, I just question, at that level, can they win the league without another striker?”

Sometimes when Eddie Nketiah plays, I miss Gabriel Jesus and sometimes when Gabriel Jesus plays I miss Eddie Nketiah. Sometimes I just want an upgrade on both. — WelBeast (@WelBeast) October 3, 2023

The Gunners see themselves in second place, behind rivals Spurs just on goal difference. And even though they are indeed at the top end of the league table, they have indeed struggled in front of the goal.

Last season the Gunners scored 88 goals, only coming second to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in terms of finding the net. That comes out to be 2.3 goals per match. This season they have scored 16 in eight games, which comes out to be 2 goals per match. They see themselves in a lowly seventh position in the goals scored table.

There is certainly a drop in the Gunners’ productivity in front of the goal. And Neville might be right with adding another player. Ivan Toney looks to be in the market, and it would be a coup if Arsenal can beat off competition for his signature.

In the end, he will give Arteta a different edge in the team and new problem to the opponents.

Or do you believe we can win the title anyway with Nketiah and Jesus up front?

Writer – Yash Bisht

———————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…