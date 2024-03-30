Gary Neville believes Arsenal are the only side that “is going to take points off City”

Gary Neville “excited” for Arsenal vs City

Gary Neville has had his say over the big game this weekend between Arsenal and Manchester City at The Etihad and has said Arsenal need to win it if they want to win the title this season. With Arsenal on top of the ladder there’s all to play for and with a win, we could put ourselves in a prime position to fight for this season’s Premier League title.

Neville sat down with Jamie Carragher on the https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c2OK4n-ESYo” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>Overlap Via YouTube and has made it very clear about how he feels the game on the weekend needs to go, saying this “With the run-in, I think Arsenal have to win on Sunday, You always have to imagine that City are going to be perfect”.

“Unfortunately, we’re at the point in the season where they could win eight games on the bounce. I don’t think Arsenal will. The reason I say you have to win is because I am not sure who else is going to take points off City on the journey. Of course, they could drop points, it’s football”

“But that’s why I think Sunday is so important. City would be disappointed with a draw but I think to damage them, and to give you the full belief, I think you need to win.”

“It’s a beautiful game for Arsenal,” Neville added. “In the sense… It’s a beautiful game for us to watch Arsenal, to think about the fact you go back 12 months, there is a direct parallel between last season and this season.

“I always said at the end of last season, when they struggled, I wanted to see them in that situation again in the run-in against City, against the big teams and see how they handle it. I think we all probably feel the same. We’re a lot more confident that Arsenal are going to handle this game better than they did last year”.

“This is the start of the run-in. It’s real. It’s happening now. Sunday, it’s huge. It’s a crossroads game. I think these games can sometimes signify or create history. As Arsenal, if you win on Sunday, you will look back on this game as the defining moment. I’m not saying it’s the only test. “You could win on Sunday and then lose three games. But I don’t think you would. I think if you won Sunday, the confidence and belief would be huge and City’s would be dented”.

And I totally agree, I think if we beat City on Sunday, not only will it put us in a great spot but it also could give us the confidence to push forward and will bruise the confidence of City. Arteta has never won at The Etihad but he’s also never had a team playing like this before and he could really instil some confidence in this side going forward if they’re able to do so.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

