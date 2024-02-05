Gary Neville explains Arsenal’s celebration after they defeated Liverpool

Gary Neville has asserted that Arsenal’s celebration at full time after their game against Liverpool was not solely about beating the Reds but rather marked their reentry into the title race.

Having been in contention for the title last season, the Gunners appeared to have fallen out of contention in the current season after losing ground to Liverpool. The match against Liverpool presented Arsenal with a crucial opportunity to narrow the gap between the two clubs, and they seized it, re-establishing themselves as contenders for the league title.

Observing the jubilant scenes following the victory, Neville remarked that the celebration was a reflection of Arsenal’s satisfaction and acknowledgement of their successful return to the title race.

He said on Sky Sports:

“The celebrations from Arsenal at the end weren’t of a team who thought they are going to go on and win the title. They were of a team who didn’t want to be out of a title race.

“That was the relief that we saw at the end. I think Arsenal, when I watch them, are a better team than Liverpool but Liverpool are more ruthless in the final third.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Defeating Liverpool is a big deal and means so much to us at this stage of the season.

But truly, knowing we can still challenge for the title is the real reason we can celebrate this win for the next few days before we are back to business again.