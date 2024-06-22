Gary Neville explains how Arteta got the best out of Rice in a message to Southgate

Gary Neville has once again offered advice to Gareth Southgate on how to utilise Declan Rice, who is struggling to perform well for England at Euro 2024.

Rice is regarded as one of the best midfielders in Europe, but England is having difficulty getting the best out of him in the tournament. Considering his impressive form for Arsenal in the recently concluded season, he was expected to be a key player for the Three Lions in their quest for success.

However, after two matches, England’s prospects look in question and there are concerns that they might not even survive their first knockout game. This raises fears of another lost generation in English football, and Rice, in particular, cannot be proud of his performances so far.

Neville believes the midfielder has struggled because of the way he is being used by Southgate and said, as quoted by The Irish Independent:

“Mikel Arteta (Arsenal manager) moved Declan Rice out of that position (No.6) for the last 15 games of the season to bring in Jorginho and Thomas Partey, because he’s not that good at playing there.

“We don’t seem to have a player for that position. (Kobbie) Mainoo’s probably the one and Adam Wharton could do it. We have to resolve this problem and I’m not talking about Gareth in the next four days.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice can do far better than he is doing now, and if England unlocks him at the competition, their results could improve instantly.

However, if they remain stubborn, they could be eliminated from the competition quicker than expected.

