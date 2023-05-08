Gary Neville explains what attribute helped Arsenal beat Newcastle

Gary Neville has praised Arsenal for their composure in their win against Newcastle United last night.

The Gunners have been in fine form for much of this term, but in the last few weeks, they did not do so well.

Even after their victory against Chelsea, fans were still not so confident and it felt like they could drop points against Newcastle.

The Magpies are an emerging force in English football and defeated the Gunners when they visited them last season.

This meant the game would be tricky and Arsenal had to be in their best form to earn a result.

The Gunners did well and left St James’ Park with all three points and Neville explains how they achieved it.

He says on Sky Sports via The Daily Mail:

‘I thought they could get eaten alive today. When I saw the atmosphere and the first five minutes, nothing changed my mind. It was ferocious.

‘Arsenal grew up a lot today. Arteta deserves credit for picking Jorginho as a lot of people would have said get [Thomas] Partey back in midfield. Odegaard showed a lot of class and Jorginho composed them.

‘They’ve lacked that in the last few weeks. Martinelli and Saka still weren’t at their best but they had composure today.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We had to win the game and did, which shows we have developed our strength of character.

We need it for the final weeks of this campaign and next season when we expect to challenge for the league crown again.

Beating Newcastle should also give us the confidence to attack our remaining opponents and we can earn wins in those games too.

