Gary Neville explains why Arsenal cannot fall behind in the Premier League title race

Gary Neville believes that Manchester City’s high standards mean Arsenal must remain close to the top of the Premier League table if they are serious about winning the title.

City has been dominant in the league, claiming the last four consecutive titles, and Arsenal has emerged as their main challenger in recent seasons. The Gunners have come close to halting City’s dominance but have fallen short on each occasion.

This season, City is once again the favourite to win the title, but Arsenal is determined to make it difficult for them. The Gunners are pushing to end their two-decade-long wait for a league title and are putting up a strong fight.

Following Arsenal’s recent win over Southampton, Neville emphasised that they needed to get the victory, as allowing too much of a gap between themselves and City could prove costly in the title race.

He said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘Mourinho came in and then went so far in front, starting really quickly out of the blocks, and it got to the point whereby you can’t afford to go behind in terms of points before Christmas.

‘I think that’s the same now with Pep Guardiola. If you think about Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and now Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, having to chase them all the time.

‘You have to stay with them right from the very beginning.’

We know how good City is and how close the margin is between success and failure in the Premier League title race, so we expect our players to be ready to go the distance this term.

