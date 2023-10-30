Gary Neville explains why he believes Arsenal will beat Man City to the title

Most pundits predicted a two-horse race for the EPL this season between Man City and Arsenal, but after a quarter of the season gone already, there looks to be a 5-team breakaway group at the top consisting of Tottenham, Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool and Aston Villa, in that order, with a 5-point gap to the chasing pack.

Right now there are only 4 points between the leading five, but it would appear that the common concensus is that Tottenham’s challenge will not last the distance, and despite Liverpool being much improved from last season, Gary Neville still believes it will come down to Arsenal being the only challengers to the current reigning Champions, and the ex-Man United legend thinks that Arsenal will have the trump card this time around in the form of Declan Rice.

When asked if he still thought the Gunners would come out on top he said: “Probably. I think he is a big influence – Declan Rice. That power, that drive. They’ve got brilliant players City anyway. But taking him out of Arsenal makes a huge difference, they wouldn’t be good enough,”

“With him in it he can be a difference player and he gives them a real chance. I’m predicting City might have a bit of a stumble this season and I suspect Arsenal get it right this season.”

Gary Neville still believes Arsenal will win the Premier League title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/YXTSS6ekai — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 27, 2023

Well, he got his prediction absolutely right last season, let’s hope he gets it right again this time around!

Watch all the goals from the Sheffield game here – including Nketiah’s hat-trick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…