Gary Neville explains why he believes Arsenal will beat Man City to the title

Most pundits predicted a two-horse race for the EPL this season between Man City and Arsenal, but after a quarter of the season gone already, there looks to be a 5-team breakaway group at the top consisting of Tottenham, Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool and Aston Villa, in that order, with a 5-point gap to the chasing pack.
Right now there are only 4 points between the leading five, but it would appear that the common concensus is that Tottenham’s challenge will not last the distance, and despite Liverpool being much improved from last season, Gary Neville still believes it will come down to Arsenal being the only challengers to the current reigning Champions, and the ex-Man United legend thinks that Arsenal will have the trump card this time around in the form of Declan Rice.
When asked if he still thought the Gunners would come out on top he said: “Probably. I think he is a big influence – Declan Rice. That power, that drive. They’ve got brilliant players City anyway. But taking him out of Arsenal makes a huge difference, they wouldn’t be good enough,”
“With him in it he can be a difference player and he gives them a real chance. I’m predicting City might have a bit of a stumble this season and I suspect Arsenal get it right this season.”
Well, he got his prediction absolutely right last season, let’s hope he gets it right again this time around!
Truth be said Arsenal has the capacity to challenge MCity for Epl this season. Especially if important players are fit. Also, there would be need for Arteta to prioritize the cup competions so as to manage the overload of his players. I like the fact Odegard and Gabriel were rested on Saturday, hope Ramsdale is also given some game time to keep him inform. In the long run the gaffer would determine how Arsenal perform this season by his decisions and team selections. In reality, verything rises and falls on Leadership/gaffer
Maybe, if Saliba, Zinchenko, Rice, Martinelli, Saka and Jesus don’t get injured