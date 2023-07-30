Gary Neville gives his first Top 4 prediction of the season – Arsenal spot “up for grabs”

It’s only about two weeks until the 2022–23 season begins, and predictions about who will win the Premier League are already pouring in.

Surprisingly, few people consider Arsenal to be title favourites.

Arteta and his boys will believe they are now in a position to end Manchester City’s dominance by winning the Premier League, nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether they’ll be the real deal ahead of next season.

Gary Neville has made his choices for the PL title race next term. He feels sure Manchester City will win the league, their fourth in a row.

When asked by FourFourTwo if anyone could derail Manchester City’s title ambitions, Neville said, “No, I don’t think so.” Carragher added, “Sitting here today, it’s difficult to say yes.”

On Man United’s chances, Neville thought that they would finish in the Top Four but said: “It’s all dependent on the budget,”

“Under the owners the club has had, I think they’ll probably still finish in the top four, but I don’t think they’ll improve on it. If they got new owners and had £250m or £300m to spend, they’ve got a chance of going up to second. I do think they’ve got a chance of taking that spot off Arsenal – that’s up for grabs – but they’d have to spend well.”

After Man City’s treble-winning dominance last season, Arsenal will have to win the league as underdogs next season.

With the arrivals of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice; the resurgence of Emile Smith-Rowe; the recharged Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli; and William Saliba’s return to fitness, the Gunners are now stronger than ever for the title charge.

Only time will tell who can get past Manchester City in the title battle, and the fact is that Neville would never tip Arsenal! But, even so, what are your thoughts about Manchester City? Can the current Arsenal team stop them?

Darren N

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…