Gary Neville gives his first Top 4 prediction of the season – Arsenal spot “up for grabs”

It’s only about two weeks until the 2022–23 season begins, and predictions about who will win the Premier League are already pouring in.
Surprisingly, few people consider Arsenal to be title favourites.
Arteta and his boys will believe they are now in a position to end Manchester City’s dominance by winning the Premier League, nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether they’ll be the real deal ahead of next season.
Gary Neville has made his choices for the PL title race next term. He feels sure Manchester City will win the league, their fourth in a row.
When asked by FourFourTwo if anyone could derail Manchester City’s title ambitions, Neville said, “No, I don’t think so.” Carragher added, “Sitting here today, it’s difficult to say yes.”
On Man United’s chances, Neville thought that they would finish in the Top Four but said: “It’s all dependent on the budget,”
“Under the owners the club has had, I think they’ll probably still finish in the top four, but I don’t think they’ll improve on it. If they got new owners and had £250m or £300m to spend, they’ve got a chance of going up to second. I do think they’ve got a chance of taking that spot off Arsenal – that’s up for grabs – but they’d have to spend well.”
After Man City’s treble-winning dominance last season, Arsenal will have to win the league as underdogs next season.
With the arrivals of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice; the resurgence of Emile Smith-Rowe; the recharged Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli; and William Saliba’s return to fitness, the Gunners are now stronger than ever for the title charge.
Only time will tell who can get past Manchester City in the title battle, and the fact is that Neville would never tip Arsenal! But, even so, what are your thoughts about Manchester City? Can the current Arsenal team stop them?
Darren N
Fair enough.He backs the ‘ oilers’.Logical enough.Won the last 3.But you can see he’s gutted Arsenal are 2nd,gagging for Manure to be there.Can never hide his hatred of us.
And some were defending him in here that he has no bias.
HH, I don’t think he is that bad imo. He does tell it the way he sees it. He said Arsenal would slip up last season and he was 100% right. Yes, he’s got Man U in his heart and it’s natural he wants them to win but, he is usually very honest and direct. You have to respect that about him.
Nop, I remembered vividly he said arsenal won’t make top 4,and he maintained that until second half of the season, about 12 games to go b4 he started changing mouth to “arsenal will slip up”
The ‘brainfart’ called Gary Neville, succumbs to his inner nauseous character. Horrible man.
The brainfart who correctly predicted we would mentally blow the title , drop silly points and that City would put a massive winning sequence together
Yes of course, you would enjoy that. Didn’t u?
If Haaland is fit throughout the season, Man City would likely win EPL again. If he gets injured, we could have a bigger chance to win it
He’s not exactly wrong though is he? If we play like the first half of last season yes we can challenge but if we play like we did in the second half we will be battle for 3 4 spot. Unless the boss decides to play Partey and Rice together I feel our 11 will be weaker than last season. Havertz whilst better going forward doesn’t have the defensive positional play and ruggedness off Xhaka meaning we will lose more battles in midfield which was a problem with the more defensive xhaka. Whilst timber looks a top player it would be unfair to say Ben white already isn’t. White was definitely in our top 5 performers last season and I don’t see timber as an upgrade yet. I feel we would have better off spending all the money we spent so far on Rice and Caicedo. We could have fielded Caicedo at 6 with Partey as back up and Rice at 8 with ESR as a more attacking alternative.
This season will be more competitive am seeing a resurgence of Anfield and an Aston Villa with a season campaigner at the helm is only going to complicate matters.
Aston Villa has made a brilliant signing in Diaby he’s going to be their version of SaKa.
Arsenal needs to get team chemistry up a little better, but if Arsenal win their first six games that are quite winnable, our final rattle could take us extremely close.
My top four
1) Arsenal
2) Liverpool
3) Man City
4) Aston Villa
The Citizens will fall off their perch due to the absence of Ilkay Gundogan and the ailing physicality of KDB