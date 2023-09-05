Gary Neville gives his latest opinion on Arsenal winning the title

Gary Neville continues to be impressed by Arsenal’s exceptional start to the season, particularly following their remarkable victory against Manchester United yesterday. He believes that Arsenal, with their strong performance, has a legitimate shot at winning the Premier League.

Arsenal’s status as one of the top clubs in the country has been maintained, and their astute summer recruitment efforts have bolstered their squad. Their early-season performances have fueled optimism among fans that they can challenge Manchester City for the league title once again.

Neville has made a bold prediction, suggesting that this could be the season when Arsenal finally clinches the Premier League championship.

The ex-Manchester United defender said, as quoted Sports Joe:

“I’ve tipped Arsenal to win the title this season, which is a long shot. Manchester City are outstanding and everybody would point towards them. But it’s in these moments that you find out about a team, even though it’s very early in the season and City have been absolutely flawless so far.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have started this season well and understand why Neville thinks we could be champions, but we have to be sure we stay focused and not let predictions get to our heads when it is positive.

This is just the start of the season and what we need now is to stay focused and win as many matches as possible.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…