Gary Neville gives his prediction on the North London Derby

Mikel Arteta and his Arenal squad will face yet another North London derby this weekend in what could be one of our most important games of the season if we want to challenge for the title. Of course, this game is always a massive one, it’s a derby, but Arsenal must win this match and Tottenham will be doing everything in their power to stop Arsenal from tasting glory. Playing away from home, won’ be easy either, but we must win this game.

Gary Neville has spoke on his podcast ‘The Gary Neville Podcast’ about the big game and said this “”Arsenal’s big moment of the season is this game on Sunday. This north London derby has so much riding on it at the weekend.”

“Arsenal were very good against Chelsea, excellent, in fact.”

“They were outstanding in that first 25 minutes against Aston Villa when we were there a couple of weeks ago. Some of the football, and Martin Odegaard is mesmerising at the moment. He has become the best in that position in terms of the way he plays.”

“But now, Arsenal’s big moment of the season is this game on Sunday.”

“The north London derby is a game I’ve loved over the years. It is probably my favourite game that I have commentated on for Sky in my 11 years doing it. It always seems to give us something and I’ve enjoyed it a lot. This one has so much riding on it at the weekend.”

“I was there a few years ago when there was a battle for the Champions League and Tottenham did Arsenal over. The Gunners didn’t handle it. However, it’s a very different Arsenal going there on Sunday. They are robust and resilient now, but this will be a test, just like Liverpool had at Everton.”

“It’s a huge game and Liverpool’s defeat at Everton is a lesson for Arsenal. It’s not quite the same with Spurs a different side to Everton, but the elements of making sure they are ready, making sure they don’t get caught out, making sure that away from home you respect the opposition and the crowd, and what you could be up against if they get on top of you.”

“I expect Arsenal to win this game because Tottenham will play gung-ho football, almost saying you have a shot and then we have a shot. That won’t work against Arsenal – they’ve got better players than Tottenham. They’re a better team, more of a unit and they’ll win the football match.”

And I completely agree with this. This game is massive for both clubs and although Arsenal have struggled at time this season, the game against Spurs could be a turning point that pushes us till the end of the season. We need everything to go our way and a bit of luck, we can’t afford not to show up and be our best selves on the weekend, not only for the chance of a title, but the pride of the city.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae