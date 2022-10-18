Gary Neville gives his verdict on Arsenal’s title chances

Gary Neville has been impressed with the current Arsenal team and how they have improved on their last few seasons.

Mikel Arteta’s men have made a stunning start to this season and they are threatening to run away with the Premier League title if no one stops them.

There are 28 more league games to play, but the Gunners don’t look like a team anyone can beat anytime soon.

They have won against Tottenham and Liverpool in recent weeks. These are two clubs everyone expects to compete with them for the league title.

Manchester City’s weekend loss at Liverpool means the Gunners have opened up a four-points gap on the Citizens.

However, the former Manchester United man, Neville, believes Pep Guardiola’s men will still overtake Arsenal.

He said via The Daily Mail:

‘I still think City will run away with it.

‘I think Arsenal will come back towards Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United, Newcastle. And I think City will just go away. This season is a very different season as well. Post-World Cup, it could be completely different than it is now.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is sometimes a good thing when everyone writes you off and Arsenal should enjoy the underdog tag.

This means the likes of Liverpool and City are playing under more pressure to get back to the top.

This lack of pressure will help our players stay focused on the task ahead and earn even more wins to take them far from the teams behind them.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Arteta after nerve-wracking win at of Leeds!

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids