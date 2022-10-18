Gary Neville gives his verdict on Arsenal’s title chances

Gary Neville has been impressed with the current Arsenal team and how they have improved on their last few seasons.
Mikel Arteta’s men have made a stunning start to this season and they are threatening to run away with the Premier League title if no one stops them.
There are 28 more league games to play, but the Gunners don’t look like a team anyone can beat anytime soon.
They have won against Tottenham and Liverpool in recent weeks. These are two clubs everyone expects to compete with them for the league title.
Manchester City’s weekend loss at Liverpool means the Gunners have opened up a four-points gap on the Citizens.
However, the former Manchester United man, Neville, believes Pep Guardiola’s men will still overtake Arsenal.
He said via The Daily Mail:
‘I still think City will run away with it.
‘I think Arsenal will come back towards Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United, Newcastle. And I think City will just go away. This season is a very different season as well. Post-World Cup, it could be completely different than it is now.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
It is sometimes a good thing when everyone writes you off and Arsenal should enjoy the underdog tag.
This means the likes of Liverpool and City are playing under more pressure to get back to the top.
This lack of pressure will help our players stay focused on the task ahead and earn even more wins to take them far from the teams behind them.
So far so good,,, No body is considering our team as a serious title contenders, so let’s our player and our fans enjoy the wins as we carry on without much more burden in our shoulders by the time, they start noticing that we are serious contenders we would have accumulate at list 60 points COYG
This team for sure has a bright futur,this we will be short but in two years time Arsenal will be a force feared….IF we keep this cor together.
This year
Imagine Neville saying he think Arsenal will come back against spurs Chelsea Man United Newcastle, has if Man city wont play them even more
DAFT TALK ABOUT US HAVING “A LACK OF PRESSURE”. We are top and all teams at the top still early in the season are ALWAYS under pressure. And unless around twenty points clear with say eight games left, they always will be.
I do not know where MARTIN gets these plainly wrong comments!
Some of the JA Opinion comments are so incredibly wrong as to be astounding.