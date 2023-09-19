Gary Neville gives the ultimate praise to Arsenal midfielder “this is real class”

Gary Neville believes that Arsenal’s captain Martin Odegaard, like Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva were, is gradually growing into a player that Premier League fans will not forget, because of how wonderful a playmaker he is turning out to be.

Arsenal defeated Everton 1-0 at the Emirates, and Martin Odegaard’s performance caught Gary Neville’s eye. The Arsenal captain was able to repeatedly find space and threaten the Toffees’ backline.

Over the weekend, the Norwegian simply upheld his drive to establish himself as one of the best playmakers in the Premier League. He has already scored two goals this season, which is an excellent start. He had 15 goals and eight assists last season, and Neville suggests that if his teammates take advantage of his brilliance and feed him the ball for him to do his magic, he could improve his numbers.

The ex-Manchester United player raved about the Arsenal man on his Gary Neville podcast, saying, “It takes a lot to say this, but when you think of the most beautiful football players that we’ve watched in the last seven or eight years in the Premier League, I always think of David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne being just something you watch, and you’re like, ‘That’s ‘the way to play football’…. Odegaard, I’m not saying he’s as good as De Bruyne or Silva yet; I think he’s got a bit to go in his career, but he’s getting to a point whereby now when I watch him play, he is so smooth, it’s so silky.”

“I knew he was always a talented player, but we’re now talking about something that is very different and just talented; this is real class.

“He’s a beautiful player to watch, and every time I watch him, he gets better and better. Arsenal must recognise what they have. I’m talking about the Arsenal players, who must feed him as much as they possibly can. The more he gets on the ball in the final third, the more assists and goals they’ll have in matches.”

It’s fantastic to see Arsenal’s No. 8 talent being recognized. The club is already aware of the world-class player they have in him, which is why they are eager to improve his terms with a new contract that would not only protect his future but also demonstrate his importance to the Arteta project at the Emirates.

