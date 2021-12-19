Gary Neville glowing over Arsenal player that he calls “really really good”

Gabriel Martinelli impressed Gary Neville with his performance in the match against Leeds United yesterday.

The Brazilian scored twice in the first half to give the Gunners a two-goal lead before Bukayo Saka made it 3-0 before the interval.

Leeds pulled one back before Emile Smith Rowe scored the final Arsenal goal in a 4-1 victory.

Most Mikel Arteta players were in fine form in the game, but Martinelli proved once again that he is one of the best players in the squad with his performance.

Like most football fans, the Brazilian impressed Neville, and he discussed one of the striker’s goals while on punditry duty.

Neville said via Sun Sports: “Martinelli is just really really good. Leeds once again give it away in such a poor area.

“What a pass from Granit Xhaka and you think Martinelli’s touch has probably cost him early on.

“But he sometimes gets it out and recovers. Cody Dramah is trying to get back – if he tackles him, it’s a penalty, a sending off, all sorts of things can happen.

“His finish is class. The on-rushing goalkeeper has no chance.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is great to see Martinelli add more goals and enhance his reputation among the Arsenal fans.

He has been an exciting player to watch since he joined the club, but that wasn’t enough to convince Arteta to give him regular first-team chances.

Now that the chances are coming his way, the Brazilian will want to remain in the team.

We expect Arsenal to make attacking reinforcements in the summer, but the form of the former Ituano man could force them to give him a chance to lead the attack from next season.