Gary Neville hails this Arsenal player for what he did against Everton

Former Man Utd defender Gary Neville picks out Bukayo Saka for huge praise.

Bukayo Saka has earned the praise of former Premier League full-back, Gary Neville after his assist for Arsenal’s first goal against Everton.

The youngster has been utilised at left-back for Arsenal this season as Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac continue to struggle with injuries.

He was on the bench as Mikel Arteta went for Kolasinac as his starting left-back instead, however, the Bosnian was forced off injured inside 20 minutes and Saka was called upon as his replacement.

The 18-year-old made an impact almost instantly as his accurate cross from the left-wing met the foot of Eddie Nketiah who knocked in Arsenal’s first goal and helped them draw level with their visitors.

Neville, who was working as a pundit for Sky Sports was impressed and called the cross outstanding and admitted he did not see it coming.

He also hailed Nketiah for being at the right place at the right time to convert the cross.

Neville said as quoted by the Star: “(Alex) Iwobi goes to sleep a little bit but he doesn’t do too much wrong. But that cross, wow.

“There is not a lot a defender can do about that and neither can the goalkeeper.

“The quality of the cross was absolutely outstanding. All you want is your striker in that position and he (Nketiah) is. He gets a good contact on it.

“It’s harsh to suggest that Arsenal fans were happy that Sead Kolasinac went off but there was a bit of a cheer.

“What a cross from Saka. I was having a mundane chat because I thought nothing was on.”

Cannot argue with Neville on his assessment, it was a tremendous cross and the teenager deserves all the praise he is getting.