Gary Neville has another dig at Arsenal and how the football they play

Gary Neville has strongly criticised Arsenal, accusing them of being too rigid as they struggle to maintain their place in the Premier League title race. Liverpool has been the main favourite for much of the season, with Arsenal spending the campaign trying to keep pace with Arne Slot’s side. Despite their efforts, the Gunners have not managed to assert themselves as clear title contenders.

In the last two seasons, Arsenal has been in the title race and came agonisingly close to winning the league last term. However, they ultimately fell short, and this season has presented similar difficulties. As the campaign progresses, there is little evidence to suggest that they have taken the necessary steps to improve their chances of securing the title.

Winning the Premier League is a monumental task that requires teams to evolve constantly and find solutions to the challenges that arise throughout the season. However, Arsenal appears to be struggling in this aspect, and their inability to adapt could see them miss out on the title once again. Neville believes that the team’s style of play has become too predictable and that their approach lacks the flexibility needed to succeed in such a competitive race.

Neville said as quoted by the Daily Mail,

“Arsenal have become quite rigid, quite turgid to watch at times. This obsession with set-pieces overtaking the whole game, exacerbated by the presence of the set-piece coach (Nicolas Jover) on the touchline, and it puts more focus on set-pieces.”

Set-pieces have played a significant role in Arsenal’s attacking play this season, and while they have been effective at times, Neville’s comments suggest that their overreliance on them may be making their overall gameplay too one-dimensional. The former Manchester United defender has expressed concern that this rigid approach could make it difficult for them to compete against the best teams in the league.

While Arsenal remains in the title race, they will need to rediscover the attacking fluidity and adaptability that made them such a formidable side last season. Mikel Arteta’s men have shown resilience in difficult moments, but if they are to push Liverpool until the final weeks of the season, they must find a way to overcome the issues highlighted by Neville.

Arsenal fans will hope that their team can respond to the criticism and prove their title credentials in the remaining matches of the campaign. With the Premier League being as competitive as ever, only time will tell whether the Gunners have what it takes to stay in the race until the end.