Gary Neville has ruled one rival out of challenging Arsenal for the title

Gary Neville has cast doubt on Chelsea’s ability to mount a serious Premier League title challenge, insisting that Arsenal remain the side most likely to determine the outcome of the race. Although the Blues have appeared to be the Gunners’ closest competitors in recent weeks, Neville believes their limitations have now been exposed.

Neville Dismisses Chelsea’s Title Credentials

Arsenal’s form has been far from perfect, with Mikel Arteta’s team winning only two of their last four matches while dropping four points in the process. Yet despite this inconsistency, they continue to lead the standings, highlighting the difficulties faced by the chasing pack.

Chelsea had been tipped by many to pressure Arsenal after the two sides played out a 1-1 draw, a result that convinced some pundits the West London club could be strong contenders. Even in that match, where Chelsea were reduced to ten men, Arsenal found it hard to assert full control, reinforcing the impression that Enzo Maresca’s side had the resilience required to stay in the hunt.

However, their subsequent defeat to Leeds raised further questions, and Neville now believes the Blues are nowhere near ready to challenge for the top spot. He argues that while Chelsea may finish comfortably within the upper positions, they lack the quality in several key areas to sustain a credible title bid.

Arsenal Still Favourites in an Inconsistent Chase

Speaking via the Metro, Neville said: “I don’t think they can win the title. In fact, I don’t think they’ve got a chance.

“Chelsea do have some gaping holes when you see title-winning teams. They will be in the top four or five, no problem, but when you talk about winning the league, they are short in goal, short at centre back and short up top.”

With rivals struggling to find momentum, the former Manchester United defender believes the biggest threat to Arsenal’s ambitions may come from within. If Arteta’s side can rediscover consistency, Neville sees little to suggest that Chelsea, or anyone else, can halt their progress toward the Premier League crown.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…