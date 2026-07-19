Gary Neville highlights Arsenal star’s importance after England setback

Gary Neville has underlined Declan Rice’s importance to England by explaining how the Arsenal midfielder’s struggles to reach full fitness affected Thomas Tuchel’s side at the World Cup.

Rice has established himself as one of England’s most influential players in recent years, but Neville believes the Three Lions were unable to benefit from the midfielder at his best during their run to the semi-finals.

Speaking on The Peter Crouch Podcast, the former England international reflected on the tournament and suggested Rice’s physical condition was a significant factor in England’s midfield performances.

“For me, not having Declan Rice in the tournament which has effectively been the case… not having him is a massive problem,” Neville said.

England eventually fell short against Argentina in the semi-final, despite taking the lead, before conceding two late goals to end their hopes of reaching the World Cup final.

While Neville acknowledged the disappointment of that defeat, he also praised England’s overall achievement and admitted he would have been delighted with a semi-final place before the tournament began.

“The biggest positive from England’s point of view was getting to a semi-final.”

Neville praises Rice despite England midfield concerns

The Manchester United legend was keen to stress that his comments were not a criticism of Rice, but instead reflected how important the Arsenal midfielder has become to the national team.

Neville believes a fully fit and energetic Rice gives England a different level of control in midfield.

“Declan Rice fit and flying and running all over everybody… Elliot Anderson has been in there in that midfield pretty much on his own at times.”

Rice has been a key figure for Arsenal since arriving from West Ham, providing defensive security, leadership and the ability to influence matches at both ends of the pitch.

Neville highlighted that value, while admitting the midfielder was not operating at his usual physical level during the tournament.

“I love Declan to bits and he’s our best midfielder by a mile, but he’s been nowhere near it physically in the tournament.”

Rice insists England are close to success

Despite the disappointment of missing out on the final, Rice remained proud of England’s progress and believes the squad are capable of challenging for major honours.

The Arsenal midfielder praised the group’s quality and insisted their World Cup performance showed they are moving in the right direction.

“This is the best England group for a very long time. That’s a fact. No-one can take that away from us.”

Rice added that England’s defeats in recent tournaments have often come down to fine margins rather than a lack of ability, as reported by Metro.

“We’re so close, honestly. It’s a game of small margins.”

For Arsenal supporters, Neville’s comments serve as another reminder of Rice’s importance, not only to Mikel Arteta’s side but also to England’s hopes of finally ending their wait for major international success.

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