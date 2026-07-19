Gary Neville highlights Arsenal star’s importance after England setback

Gary Neville has underlined Declan Rice’s importance to England by explaining how the Arsenal midfielder’s struggles to reach full fitness affected Thomas Tuchel’s side at the World Cup.
Rice has established himself as one of England’s most influential players in recent years, but Neville believes the Three Lions were unable to benefit from the midfielder at his best during their run to the semi-finals.
Speaking on The Peter Crouch Podcast, the former England international reflected on the tournament and suggested Rice’s physical condition was a significant factor in England’s midfield performances.
“For me, not having Declan Rice in the tournament which has effectively been the case… not having him is a massive problem,” Neville said.
England eventually fell short against Argentina in the semi-final, despite taking the lead, before conceding two late goals to end their hopes of reaching the World Cup final.
While Neville acknowledged the disappointment of that defeat, he also praised England’s overall achievement and admitted he would have been delighted with a semi-final place before the tournament began.
“The biggest positive from England’s point of view was getting to a semi-final.”
Neville praises Rice despite England midfield concerns
The Manchester United legend was keen to stress that his comments were not a criticism of Rice, but instead reflected how important the Arsenal midfielder has become to the national team.
Neville believes a fully fit and energetic Rice gives England a different level of control in midfield.
“Declan Rice fit and flying and running all over everybody… Elliot Anderson has been in there in that midfield pretty much on his own at times.”
Rice has been a key figure for Arsenal since arriving from West Ham, providing defensive security, leadership and the ability to influence matches at both ends of the pitch.
Neville highlighted that value, while admitting the midfielder was not operating at his usual physical level during the tournament.
“I love Declan to bits and he’s our best midfielder by a mile, but he’s been nowhere near it physically in the tournament.”
Rice insists England are close to success
Despite the disappointment of missing out on the final, Rice remained proud of England’s progress and believes the squad are capable of challenging for major honours.
The Arsenal midfielder praised the group’s quality and insisted their World Cup performance showed they are moving in the right direction.
“This is the best England group for a very long time. That’s a fact. No-one can take that away from us.”
Rice added that England’s defeats in recent tournaments have often come down to fine margins rather than a lack of ability, as reported by Metro.
“We’re so close, honestly. It’s a game of small margins.”
For Arsenal supporters, Neville’s comments serve as another reminder of Rice’s importance, not only to Mikel Arteta’s side but also to England’s hopes of finally ending their wait for major international success.
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Apart from Bellingham and Mbappe, one of the stand out players of the tournament for me. Definitely should be in the WC eleven.
did you watch this World.Cup ?
So, which one of Bellingham, Mbabbe and Rice played poorly? Although I am not sure you watched the WC.
I find it hard to believe you watched this World Cup and think Rice was one of the best CM
and it’s not being a stalker , your commenting on a footballing opinion site.
If you write things , people will comment back
that’s kind of the point of the site lol.
So (as in this article) Rice wasn’t important to England, he had no influence on England and he wasn’t very good? Neville doesn’t know what he is talking about, you do and he wasn’t influential in Englands midfield. Rediculous!!!!No you are stalking and you are trying to make out, I am thick. In MY ( NOT YOURS) Rice was excellent this world cup for us and when he wasn’t in midfield (as was the case when Argentina turned the game round) we bloody missed him. So yes I ( yes me) thought he was one ofthe most important players in the England team that finished 3rd and yes for me he was one of the best midfielders. You thinking different definitely isn’t my problem, its yours and the way you try to ridicule MY OPINION. You are known for it, there are a few on here who got fed up of debate with you, you have history.
Neville didn’t say that though
he’s literally saying it was a blow to England to not have a fully fit Rice at this World Cup
can I ask what exceptional performance you are referring too ?
Bearing in mind ……
he didn’t play against Panama and was subbed off at half time against Norway ?
we lost yo Argentina and drew 0-0 with Ghana so it wasn’t those two performances
he was subbed off after 72 mins against Croatia and said he wasn’t at his best
so what games did you watch where you can say he’s in the best 11 of the World Cup
and that’s not to say he wasn’t good
but he wasn’t fit
no where near in the team of the tournament
it’s your opinion of course but that astounds me
I have not found anyone in football who has put him in WC best 11
also not sure how you read Neville comments and translated it the way you have lol.
My bad, I misread the article. I agree with Neville on him not being 100% fit. I disagree with him on his influence in midfield. He has contradicted what he was saying at times during the tournament. And for me except for the second half of the France game, where he was knackered (and should have been took off) after running the show 1st half. When he was there he was excellent and when he wasn’t (after we scored against Argentina) we looked vulnerable. But thats my opinion and I stick by it. Nevilles comments are strange in as much as the only game we lost was Argentina and when we let the goals in Rice was on the bench, substituted. The fact he may not have been fit, only affected England when he wasn’t their. They never lost a game while he was on the pitch. Anyway I have said my piece and I will not be reading your reply, whatever you put. I don’t care.
yeah cool
if any readers can answer where you think Rice earnt to be in the best 11 of the World Cup let me know
I have not heard that from anyone
again peeps –
Croatia taken off after 70 mins and he says he’s in pain
Ghana 0-0
Panama doesn’t play
Norway is taken off at HT
Argentina is taken off because England are losing the midfield battle
so that leaves us DR Congo and Mexico
he was good but better then a Rodri at this World Cup?
I did, did you? Or are you some sort of stalker? Who has an issue
Sorry that was to Dan the stalker😂