Gary Neville hints England might be misusing Arsenal star

Gary Neville believes there is a lack of balance in the England midfield at Euro 2024 and hints that they might be using Declan Rice incorrectly.

The Arsenal star is one of the first names on Gareth Southgate’s team sheet, and he played in a midfield three in their game against Serbia. Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold supported Rice in the middle. Although England won the game, their fans expected more from a team with so much talent. The Three Lions might improve as the competition progresses, but Neville thinks they are already underutilising Rice. Neville’s comments suggest that Rice’s role might need adjustment to better leverage his strengths and bring more cohesion to the midfield. As the tournament continues, Southgate may need to reconsider how to best deploy his midfield talents to achieve the desired balance and effectiveness.

He said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘What we have at the moment with England, we have a real shortage of experienced central midfield players that can play in that position.

‘I actually think the problem is not just Trent Alexander-Arnold. I don’t think we’re getting the most out of Declan Rice in that holding role. That’s why Kalvin Phillips played with him and it worked.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is one of the best players in the England squad, and they will have themselves to blame if they fail to make the most of his talents.

Mikel Arteta has unlocked him at Arsenal, and the Gunners have been enjoying him since then.

Gareth Southgate needs to speak to the Gunners’ gaffer to learn how best to use the midfielder.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…