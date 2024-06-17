Gary Neville hints England might be misusing Arsenal star

He said, as quoted by Metro Sport:
‘What we have at the moment with England, we have a real shortage of experienced central midfield players that can play in that position.
‘I actually think the problem is not just Trent Alexander-Arnold. I don’t think we’re getting the most out of Declan Rice in that holding role. That’s why Kalvin Phillips played with him and it worked.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Rice is one of the best players in the England squad, and they will have themselves to blame if they fail to make the most of his talents.
Mikel Arteta has unlocked him at Arsenal, and the Gunners have been enjoying him since then.
Gareth Southgate needs to speak to the Gunners’ gaffer to learn how best to use the midfielder.
