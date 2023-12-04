Gary Neville insists Arsenal now has what it takes to be champions this season

Gary Neville has explained why he thinks the current Arsenal team could become the champions of England at the end of this season.

The Gunners have been superb this term, narrowly missing out on winning the league last season.

Mikel Arteta’s side has built on that and appears even more robust than they were in the last campaign.

It is easy to see why they could be champions, as they deliver some of the finest football every time they play.

The results have also been coming, but not everyone is convinced that they are the favourites, with some observers believing Mikel Arteta’s men will still fall short. However, Neville is convinced that this could be their year.

‘What I’ve seen from Arsenal so far is that they’ve not been at their best so far, but that gives me more confidence that they are going to win the league.’ he said on the Gary Neville Podcast.

Adding: ‘What they’ve done in the first 10 games of this season when they’ve not been at their best is they’ve amassed the most points in the league.

‘Now imagine if the football comes, imagine if the beauty is there in the and it will. They’re more powerful and more strong and I just feel that they’ve got a real chance this year.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have been convincing this term as one of the top clubs in Europe and we expect the praise we are getting.

However, this is just the first half of the season, and there is so much more football to play; we cannot get carried away yet.

How much do we love Tottenham today?…….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…